Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over
gurugram news

'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over

Haryana DSP Surender Singh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, as well as the state's mining minister, Mool Chand Sharma, have offered vowed action.
Ashok Manju, the brother of Surender Singh, the Haryana DSP run over by a speeding truck linked to the mining mafia in the state (Credit: ANI)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A grieving and disconsolate Ashok Manju - the younger brother of Surender Singh, the Haryana police officer mowed down by a speeding truck linked to the mining mafia - told news agency ANI 'I spoke with him today only... he was retiring this year. He has two children."

Photographs shared by ANI show Manju crying as a policeman comforts him.

According to the police, Surender Singh drove out to the Pachgaon area in Haryana's Nuh district late Monday night after getting a tip about illegal operations by the mining mafia. "He had come for a surprise inspection... didn't come with back-up, force, as he may not have found time..." Ravi Kiran, additional director-general and inspector-general for the Rewari range, said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, as well as the state's mining minister, Mool Chand Sharma, have offered vowed action.

"May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," the chief minister wrote, adding, "In the case of murder of DSP Surendra Singh ji, orders have been given to take strict action, not a single culprit will be spared…"

"We will not spare anyone. Strict action will be taken against the accused. (This) can't be tolerated. As soon as I came to know... I told DGP (the state's top cop) that a reply will be given even if he has to use police of the entire dist, nearby districts or even reserve forces. Every single (accused) will be caught," Vij said.

The Haryana government has 1 crore ex-gratia to Surender Singh's family.

Police say Singh was killed by a truck he tried to flag down.

He reportedly reached the Pachgaon area late night with a driver and gunman, and tried to stop the speeding truck when it approached, but it mowed him down. He died on the spot. Singh was due to retire in four months.

Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.

“DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

Topics
haryana haryana police gurgaon gurugram
