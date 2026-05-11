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Heated debates among councillors, officials at Gurugram civic body's House meeting

Heated debates among councillors, officials at Gurugram civic body's House meeting

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Councillors and officials engaged in heated debates on several issues during the Gurugram Municipal Corporation's House meeting held on Monday, an official said.

Heated debates among councillors, officials at Gurugram civic body's House meeting

First, councillors lashed out at Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya for not answering their phone. Many times, the atmosphere in the House became so heated that Mayor Rajrani Malhotra had to intervene, the officer said.

Councillor Narayan Bhadana said, "I don't even get a response to my calls or WhatsApp." To this, Dahiya replied, "Don't make comparisons. Officials also know how to respond."

After lunch, the atmosphere in the House became heated again. The mayor interrupted Dalip Sahni, leading to an argument. Dahiya said, "I have never seen a House like this. You will become a leader and grab headlines," the officer said.

Councillor Anoop Singh and Sahni also engaged in a heated debate, which escalated when Singh questioned why he was called a "sycophant." The debate became so intense that the House had to be interrupted briefly, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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