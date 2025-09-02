Heavy rain puts Gurugram on alert; DC, police commissioner review situation

Incessant rainfall prompted the Gurugram district administration and police officials to maintain strict vigil on the city roads on Monday night and Tuesday morning to review the situation, monitor waterlogging, and ensure smooth traffic movement. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in Gurugram. (PTI)

District deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar and police commissioner Vikas Arora inspected key stretches, issuing strict directions to field teams to remain on high alert at vulnerable points.

The city recorded 160 mm of rainfall, including Kadipur and Harsaru, between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

“The safety of citizens is our highest priority. Corporate offices have been advised to allow work-from-home, and schools across the district have been directed to hold online classes on Tuesday to prevent inconvenience to children,” Kumar said.

He also urged residents to step out only if necessary and follow the advisories being issued by the administration.

Monitoring of vulnerable spots

The DC instructed officials to continuously monitor areas prone to waterlogging and deploy additional resources wherever required. Disaster management teams have also been placed on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

5,000 policemen deployed for traffic flow

Arora said that despite the intensity of Monday’s rainfall, which exceeded estimates, traffic was normalised in most parts of the city through timely intervention. “Nearly 5,000 policemen were deployed across the city. At every 10-metre stretch in waterlogging-prone areas, police personnel were stationed to assist commuters and keep traffic moving,” Arora said.

He added that police and administration will remain on alert on Tuesday as well.

Joint appeal to citizens

Both Kumar and Arora appealed to residents to remain patient, assuring them that the administration and police are fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from the rains.