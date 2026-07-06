Heavy showers leave Gurugram roads waterlogged, commuters face disruption

Heavy rain lashed parts of Gurugram on Sunday, leaving several areas severely waterlogged, with Old Gurugram among the worst affected as inundated roads once again exposed the city’s persistent drainage woes.

The civic body deployed pumps and suction tankers after complaints, while officials said desilting work is nearing completion. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents reported waterlogging in Sectors 3, 7, 9, 10, 10A, 34 and 69; Ashok Vihar Phase III; the Bus Stand area; Khandsa Road; Rajendra Park; Daulatabad Industrial Area; Basai; Gurugram village; Bajghera; Surat Nagar; Dhanwapur; and Caterpur.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was conducted on Sunday, with three examination centres in Sectors 10 and 10A, where candidates said commuting became difficult due to inundated roads and traffic congestion. “The main road turned into a river, completely waterlogged, making it extremely difficult, especially for those on two-wheelers,” said candidate Pooja Yadav.

Vikas Hooda, president of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 RWA, said authorities had promised the area would be free of waterlogging, but those assurances failed to materialise. “Pedestrians are forced to wade through dirty water; it is coming up to two feet in places, forming murky pools. This is the reality we are dealing with,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Anuj Mathur, a resident of Tulip Purple, Sector 69, said residents of Tulip Purple, Tulip White and nearby shops have faced chronic waterlogging for eight to 10 years. “Within a few hours of rain, the area gets waterlogged as if it has been raining for days,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anuj Mathur, a resident of Tulip Purple, Sector 69, said residents of Tulip Purple, Tulip White and nearby shops have faced chronic waterlogging for eight to 10 years. “Within a few hours of rain, the area gets waterlogged as if it has been raining for days,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gurugram received up to 34.5mm of rainfall, though the city remains 42% rain deficient for the season, according to the IMD. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Despite the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s assurance that Rajendra Park would no longer face waterlogging, residents reported continued inundation, especially in Block C. “This is dangerous. Pipeline work is ongoing, and the chambers have been left open. It is seriously unsafe,” said resident Rajesh Gulia.

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In Sector 23A (West Zone), RWA general secretary Vikas Gauba alleged that incomplete work by an MCG-appointed contractor had worsened flooding. “We have asked the corporation to black list the agency and get the work completed as soon as possible,” he said.

A senior official said teams equipped with pumps, suction tankers and tractor-mounted pumps were deployed after reports of waterlogging. “Some of the desilting work is in its final stage and will be completed soon,” the official said.

Gurugram recorded 34.4mm of rainfall across three India Meteorological Department (IMD) automatic weather stations till 5.30pm. The NorthCap University AWS in Sector 23A recorded 34.5mm, while the other two stations recorded up to 6mm. The IMD said the city remained 42% rain deficient between June 1 and July 5 and has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, rain and wind gusts of up to 40 km/h until Thursday, with heavy rainfall forecast between July 7 and 9.

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The city’s maximum temperature rose to 35.6°C from 33.9°C on Saturday, while the minimum increased to 27.8°C from 27.1°C.