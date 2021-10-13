Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Heliport for Gurugram in the works: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
gurugram news

Heliport for Gurugram in the works: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government will submit a proposal for building a heliport in Gurugram to the civil aviation ministry for approval soon, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday, after meeting with the union aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Delhi
Khattar said that the heliport will boost intercity and intracity transport by helicopters and might also reduce the pressure on IGI Airport. (Representative image/Fotolia)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:24 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Haryana government will submit a proposal for building a heliport in Gurugram to the civil aviation ministry soon, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday, after meeting with the union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

Khattar said that the heliport will boost intercity and intracity transport by helicopters and might also reduce the pressure on IGI Airport. “Land will be identified soon and proposal submitted to civil aviation ministry for setting up a helicopter hub in Gurugram,” Khattar said during an interaction with media persons.

A helicopter hub or heliport is a small airport meant for helicopters and other vertical aircraft. It has one or more touchdown and lift-off areas, with facilities for refuelling and hangars for parking.

Khattar met Scindia to discuss civil aviation projects coming up in different parts of the state. The CM said that it was also decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) rates on air turbine fuel from 20% to 1% in the state.

RELATED STORIES

Setting up a civil aviation university, a school for drones, a satellite centre in the state, an integrated aviation hub at Hisar, airstrips at Karnal and Ambala, and pilot training schools in Bhiwani and Narnaul, besides adding air services routes in the state, were also discussed, government officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

H-Rera imposes 3 cr fine for advertising housing projects without registry

Gurugram crime: Illegal call centre used for duping foreigners busted

MCG crackdown on illegal street vendors to start with survey

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: NHAI asked to redesign median at Sirhaul border
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP