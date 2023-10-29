House help drug elderly couple in DLF Phase 1, flee with 1.85crore, car

A man and a woman, who were employed by a Gurugram family in DLF Phase 1 as the house help, drugged two elderly members of the household and stole cash and jewellery worth ₹1.85 crore, before fleeing in the family car, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday, adding that the elderly victims are currently in hospital, where they are in a critical state.

The complainants refused to share their names or ages, out of fear of reprisals.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects were identified only by their first names as Virendra and Yashoda. Virendra started working at the house two weeks ago, and Yashoda last week. Both are Nepalese nationals, the officer said.

Dahiya the elderly couple live with their son, Achal Garg, a businessman, and his wife and children.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday at the family home, when Garg had gone to Jaipur in the morning with his wife and children. At night, Virendra and Yashoda served food laced with strong sedatives to the two elderly members. After the two fell unconscious, the house help robbed the house with two associates, and then decamped in the victims’ Toyota Innova car, said investigators. The incident was recorded by CCTV cameras in the house, they said.

“The woman regained consciousness and informed her daughter, who arrived on the scene and informed us. A team from DLF Phase 1 police station reached there and took the victims to a private hospital, where their condition was critical, according to doctors. The suspects are identified as Virendra and Yashoda of Nepal. Virendra started working two weeks ago, while Yashoda a week ago,” said ACP Dahiya.

After informing the police, Garg’s sister called him at 11.30pm. Garg returned from Jaipur at 3.30 am on Friday and later filed a complaint with the police.

