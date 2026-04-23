Hry CM calls oppn’s stance ‘anti-women,’ backs govt initiatives

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday criticised opposition parties over recent developments in Parliament, alleging that the events exposed their “anti-women mindset” and focus on power politics, while reiterating the government’s emphasis on women’s empowerment.

Saini says voters backing development politics, predicts shifts in Bengal, Punjab; calls Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a landmark reform. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference after the Haryana Cabinet meeting in Gurugram, Saini said, “What happened in Parliament has exposed the true face of the opposition. Their actions show that they are against women’s empowerment and want to limit their participation”, adding that such incidents would be remembered as a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

Highlighting women-centric initiatives, Saini said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has become a key priority. He cited the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, launched in 2015 from Panipat, as playing a crucial role in changing societal attitudes towards girls.

He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana, stating that these schemes have improved the quality of life and dignity of women across the country. “In the last decade, women have emerged as leaders across sectors—from industry and healthcare to sports and the armed forces,” he said, adding that nearly 160,000 houses have been constructed in Haryana under central schemes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also targeted the Indian National Congress, alleging that it failed to address basic issues during its decades in power. “Over 55 years, Congress had the opportunity to bring meaningful change but failed. Today, those gaps are being addressed,” he said, adding that earlier governments did not adequately improve access to essential services such as cooking fuel and drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also targeted the Indian National Congress, alleging that it failed to address basic issues during its decades in power. “Over 55 years, Congress had the opportunity to bring meaningful change but failed. Today, those gaps are being addressed,” he said, adding that earlier governments did not adequately improve access to essential services such as cooking fuel and drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In response, Ashish Dua, senior Congress leader, All India Congress Committee member and former national secretary, criticised the state of civic infrastructure in Gurugram, urging the chief minister’s advisers to take stock of the situation and brief him accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Ashish Dua, senior Congress leader, All India Congress Committee member and former national secretary, criticised the state of civic infrastructure in Gurugram, urging the chief minister’s advisers to take stock of the situation and brief him accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, Dua said the deteriorating condition of the city on key parameters such as environment, air quality, waste management, traffic and road infrastructure had put the government in a difficult position, particularly as Gurugram is projected as Haryana’s investment hub for MNCs and future growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, Dua said the deteriorating condition of the city on key parameters such as environment, air quality, waste management, traffic and road infrastructure had put the government in a difficult position, particularly as Gurugram is projected as Haryana’s investment hub for MNCs and future growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the chief minister, as the “torch bearer of a proud legacy” of his predecessors, especially in the third term of a “double-engine government”, must shift focus from past criticism to addressing current challenges.

“The time is now to move ahead by erasing suffering and sketching a new development roadmap for Gurugram,” he said, adding that his remarks were not political but reflected concerns of residents who want the Millennium City to meet its promise.

Responding to questions on national politics, Saini said the electorate has increasingly rejected opposition narratives and is supporting development-orientated governance. He expressed confidence that political changes would be visible in states such as West Bengal and Punjab in the future.

Saini also described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century, calling it a landmark step toward ensuring greater participation of women in governance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON