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Hry CM orders fresh tender, probe into 6-yr delay in Gurugram STP

Bids for ₹166-crore plant deemed too high; new policy links 49% payment to 10-year maintenance, with tender to be reissued within two months.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:10 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to reinvite a tender for the construction of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhanwapur and ordered an inquiry into the nearly six-year delay in executing the project, which was approved in 2020.

Project approved in 2020 saw little progress; CM directs panel to fix accountability as GMDA halts existing tender process. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

The directions were issued during a high-powered purchase committee meeting chaired by the chief minister in Chandigarh late on Wednesday evening, where several infrastructure projects across the state, including those in Gurugram, were taken up for approval.

According to senior government officials aware of the matter, GMDA had floated a tender for the 166 crore project, for which three bidders participated. However, the bidders quoted excessively high rates, prompting the chief minister to cancel the tender and direct that it be reissued under a revised policy framework.

Under the new framework, the contracting company will receive 51 per cent of the payment upon completion of the STP construction, while the remaining 49 per cent will be disbursed after a 10-year maintenance period.

Officials said other key projects submitted by GMDA were approved in the same meeting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

sewage treatment plant
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