HSVP clears encroachments for main road between sectors 37D, 9B

An enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), in an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, demolished 10 illegal structures falling in the alignment of an under-construction main sector-dividing road of sectors 37D and 9B.

HSVP officials said that with the removal of encroachments on this land, the construction of a 60-metre road can be completed without further issues. The drive was undertaken in the presence of the Gurugram police, officials said.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that these structures posed a hindrance in the construction of the sector road and notices had been issued to the owners about a fortnight ago. “The removal of these encroachments was needed to complete the road. A number of residential areas would benefit once this road is constructed,” he said.

Officials said that the boundary wall of a health centre and a warehouse, which were encroaching on its land, were also demolished as they were falling in the alignment of the road. The enforcement team used earthmoving machines to demolish this structure and there was no resistance from the locals as they had been given notice in advance.

The HSVP has been directed to conduct demolition drives on its land and remove encroachments, particularly in developing sectors of the city, where roads have remained stuck for a long period.

In this regard, the authority demarcated two large sections of roads in sectors 81 and 83. Officials said that illegal constructions on these roads would also be removed soon.

Last week, the authority had cleared encroachments from a two-acre plot in Sector 5, where five permanent houses, a service station and several hutments were constructed illegally.