HSVP clears land in sector 33 to set up casting yard for Gurugram metro

To expedite the transfer of land to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for the setting up of a casting yard for Gurugram Metro rail project in Sector 33, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in which eight houses were demolished, said HSVP officials. The demolition drive on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

HSVP officials said that they had made public announcements two days earlier asking house owners to vacate these properties as these were constructed illegally on land acquired by the authority on Naharpur Rupa village. “An enforcement team carried out the demolition of eight houses. The demolition process started at 12 noon. Eight houses were demolished in a few hours,” said an HSVP official, adding that the owner of two houses managed to get a stay from the district court around 4pm after which the drive was stopped.

The next date of hearing in this matter is scheduled on August 25.

As per HSVP officials, GMRL has planned to build a casting yard in 25 acres of land, which has been earmarked for developing a Transport Nagar in Sector 33. GMRL had requested HSVP to provide this land for setting up a casting yard.

“The directions to demolish these structures were issued by HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh. We are working to clear the land required for construction of the casting yard and metro depot so that it can be transferred to GMRL. The metro project is very crucial for the city and the authority is pursuing the matter seriously in the courts. We will be presenting our case strongly so that land required for building infrastructure is made available,” said Gian Chand Saini, sub divisional engineer, HSVP

Earlier, Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP Gurugram said that the authority is working hard to resolve infrastructure bottlenecks that are caused by land disputes and legal issues pertaining to land on priority. “We have managed to resolve at least 30 infrastructure bottlenecks by resolving legal and land related issues and more is being done to ensure roads and other critical projects are executed,” she said.