HSVP comes out with safety guidelines for cleaning septic tanks, manholes

To prevent the death of workers cleaning septic tanks and manholes, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has come out with detailed safety guidelines, which combine the various provisions given by different departments, and provides a single set of rules to be followed while embarking on such work.

As per the guidelines issued by HSVP on November 30, the public health and engineering department will be the nodal agency with the power to authorise agencies for providing cleaning services -- both by mechanical and manual means -- for both private and government work.

The department will also conduct a survey to identify sanitation workers engaged in this work. The guidelines outline the training requirements and steps to be taken to ensure safety of workers.

Such set of rules and guidelines were needed as several workers have lost their lives after inhaling the toxic fumes while cleaning drains and septic tanks in Gururgam and other parts of the state. As per the details shared by the Union social justice and empowerment minister Virendra Kumar in Lok Sabha on July 19, Haryana witnessed 36 such deaths in the past five years.

Local trade union leaders said a majority of deaths related to cleaning of septic tanks have taken place in Gurugram, Faridabad and other NCR districts of Haryana.

A senior government official said the purpose of these guidelines is to ensure that adequate precautions are taken while undertaking such risky work of cleaning septic tanks and sewer lines. “We have prescribed that workers should be properly trained and they must be given the right equipment to carry out the job. Also, they must be registered and provided with insurance cover by the agency/contractor hiring them,” he said.

The guidelines, a copy of which is with HT, further state that it has been observed that rules are violated while carrying out cleaning works and this has resulted in the loss of lives.

The public health and engineering department will also conduct a survey among sanitation workers and make efforts to rehabilitate them. It will also maintain a list of registered agencies and contractors authorised to do such cleaning work, and make the list available in the public domain.

The department will also arrange training for workers and supervisors who will handle the cleaning apparatuses and equipment. It will also ensure that supervisors are trained in first-aid and cardiopulmonary procedures.

For the contractors, the guideline directs that they must provide proper training and equipment to workers. They are also responsible for paying the insurance premium for those engaged in this work.

Overall, the safety guidelines provide a detailed manual for cleaning septic tanks and sewers, emergency preparedness, handling noxious gases, employing workers, and also fixes the responsibility of the various stakeholders involved in the work.

