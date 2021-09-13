Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

HSVP invites quote requests for Sector 29 car parks

An HSVP official said that two car parks will be developed in Sector 29 on a build-operate-transfer basis for a period of 33 years with an annual fee of ₹2.5 crore- ₹3 crore
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Sector 29 is a popular hub where several restaurants are located. Setting up car parks in the area will help decongest the roads due to heavy footfall, said HSVP officials. (HT Archive)

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has invited request for quote (RFQ) for setting up two multilevel car parks in Sector 29, with a deadline of September 30, in a move aimed at accommodating 2,500 cars in these facilities and decongest roads. The technical bids will be opened on October 4, HSVP officials said.

An HSVP official said that these two car parks will be developed on a build-operate-transfer basis for a period of 33 years with an annual fee of 2.5 crore- 3 crore.

According to the proposal, the facility in Sector 29 will be constructed on 2.2 acres and will be able to accommodate 1,100 cars. Likewise, the facility near Iffco Chowk Metro station is being planned on 2.89 acres, with a capacity to accommodate up to 1,450 cars.

A committee headed by the chief administrator of HSVP will evaluate the bids, while another committee, comprising superintending engineer one, estate officer two and senior officials from accounts and other departments, will prepare the tender document.

A senior HSVP official said that they have invited RFQ for the Sector 29 multilevel parking project, and the last date is September 30. “The RFQ has been invited, to set up these facilities,” the official said.

Meanwhile, in another development, the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning has issued notices to market associations of Palam Vihar Vyapar Kendra, Central Arcade and DLF Qutub Plaza market to remove encroachments and illegal extensions on their respective premises.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that encroachments, illegal extensions and other violations could pose a danger to visitors in case of an emergency. “We have asked the associations to take corrective actions and remove violations; else, we’ll be forced to carry out a sealing drive,” he said.

