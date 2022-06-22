HSVP launches online facility for allottees to correct property details

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has launched an online module for allottees to fix any issues or errors related to their property details in the authority’s database. Allottees no longer need to visit the HSVP office in person and can raise a request online, following which corrections will be made if required, a district administration statement said.

According to Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram , once a request is raised on the HSVP portal, and subsequently accepted, a ticket will be generated and a receipt will be issued to the allottee. Applicants can scan the QR code given on the receipt to check the status of their request. “The online system will help allottees access the service with ease,” he said.

HSVP has also launched ‘Service on Wheels’ which allows allottees to avail biometric attendance service at their doorsteps, required for transferring permission of properties.

Officials said that these services have been launched keeping senior citizens in mind who find it difficult to visit the office due to poor health. According to earlier norms, an allottee was required to be present in person at the estate office for carrying out property transactions.

