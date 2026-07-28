HSVP official now mandatory for primary property sale registrations in Gurugram

The revenue department has made it mandatory for an authorised HSVP official to be physically present during the registration of sale deeds for properties purchased directly from the authority, officials said on Monday. The revised procedure has been in effect since July 15. The norms apply to properties sold by HSVP through e-auction or other modes, but not to transactions between private individuals or allottees.

Officials said the change aligns HSVP registries with private developers, where authorised representatives remain present during registration. (HT Archive)

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Revenue department officials said the change was introduced to streamline the registration process. Earlier, when HSVP was the seller, the seller’s entry in the sale deed was left blank, and an authorisation letter issued by the HSVP estate officer was accepted as proof of authorisation. Under the revised procedure, an authorised HSVP representative will now be required to remain present during the transaction, similar to the practice followed by private developers.

“This registry process will be streamlined by adopting this method, as in the case of private developers, when a registry is carried out, a representative is present. This requirement is only when a sale is made by HSVP to an allottee but not for sales between allottees,” an official aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjeev Singla, sub-divisional magistrate, said HSVP had been asked to nominate officials for registries. “In case of private developers, an authorised representative is present. Likewise, it has been decided that a representative from HSVP is present for the primary sale of properties by the authority,” he said, adding that it would ensure accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjeev Singla, sub-divisional magistrate, said HSVP had been asked to nominate officials for registries. “In case of private developers, an authorised representative is present. Likewise, it has been decided that a representative from HSVP is present for the primary sale of properties by the authority,” he said, adding that it would ensure accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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Under revenue department rules, buyers and sellers, or their authorised representatives, must remain present for identity verification, photographs, biometric capture and payment of stamp duty and registration charges.

An HSVP official said deploying employees in every tehsil would be difficult. “The matter is being examined,” he said.

HT had reported in November 2024 that HSVP made physical presence and biometric attendance mandatory for property transfers following fraud concerns.