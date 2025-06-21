Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
HSVP plans water supply to 6 new sectors in Sohna

ByAbhishek Behl
Jun 21, 2025 05:56 AM IST

These condominiums in six newly established sectors are currently dependent on groundwater or tankers as there is no potable water supply in the area

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to build two water boosting stations on either side of Sohna Road to supply 4-5mld (million litres per day) water to residents of group housing societies in the area.

HSVP officials visited the plant and the residential sectors earlier this week and met developers regarding the proposed water supply system. (HT Photo)
HSVP officials visited the plant and the residential sectors earlier this week and met developers regarding the proposed water supply system. (HT Photo)

These condominiums in six newly established sectors are currently dependent on groundwater or tankers as there is no potable water supply in the area.

“We have finalised a proposal to supply treated water to residential sectors from the HSVP water treatment plant in Ghamroj, from where water is supplied to the existing Sohna town. A team comprising HSVP officials is working on the proposal which has been sent to headquarters for approval. At least 27mld water is treated in Ghamroj,” said Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP, Gururgam.

According to HSVP officials, the 27mld water treatment plant in Ghamroj village treats raw canal water from NCR channel and supplies it to Sohna town and Rojka Meo, 14km and 20km away. At least 4mld (against a share of 8.73mld) is being supplied to HSVP. “It has been proposed that the balance share of water which is not availed by HSVP can be provided through a separate pipeline from the plant in Ghamroj with work being executed by HSVP or funds being borne by the authority,” said the official.

Singh said HSVP officials visited the plant and the residential sectors earlier this week and met developers regarding the proposed water supply system. “The authority is looking for one acre plots on both sides of the highway to build underground water tanks from where water will be supplied to these housing societies and neighbourhoods. It is possible that the green belts could be used to build tanks over which green area can be developed. Efforts are being made to ensure 6-7mld water can be supplied to the residents within a year,” she said.

In case land is not available along the highway, efforts will be made to identify land inside the sectors, she said, adding that some of licensed land meant for infrastructure could be used for building underground tanks and water boosting stations.

News / Cities / Gurugram / HSVP plans water supply to 6 new sectors in Sohna
