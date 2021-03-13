HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said.

Officials said that an illegal Kissan Mandi, six shops selling construction material, five vehicle workshops, ten rooms and 20 tenements that were set up on the land were demolished in a five-hour-long drive, on the directions of HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav on Friday.

SK Rana, subdivisional officer, HSVP, said that after the demolition drive was completed, the authority also shared the information about the ruling with the area police station to ensure that illegal activities do not resume. “In case someone tries to encroach this land, a case would be got registered against the violators,” said Rana, adding that they will come up with a plan for the plot soon.

In a related development, the enforcement team of estate office-1 also cleared encroachments from the Sector 14 market. The team cleared the passages and also removed illegal vends from open areas.

“A number of shopkeepers had placed advertisement boards in open areas, restaurants had put tables and chairs (in the open) and illegal stairs were installed in the market. All of these were removed. We also cleared passages and shop owners were warned against violations,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP.