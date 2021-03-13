HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said.
Officials said that an illegal Kissan Mandi, six shops selling construction material, five vehicle workshops, ten rooms and 20 tenements that were set up on the land were demolished in a five-hour-long drive, on the directions of HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav on Friday.
SK Rana, subdivisional officer, HSVP, said that after the demolition drive was completed, the authority also shared the information about the ruling with the area police station to ensure that illegal activities do not resume. “In case someone tries to encroach this land, a case would be got registered against the violators,” said Rana, adding that they will come up with a plan for the plot soon.
In a related development, the enforcement team of estate office-1 also cleared encroachments from the Sector 14 market. The team cleared the passages and also removed illegal vends from open areas.
“A number of shopkeepers had placed advertisement boards in open areas, restaurants had put tables and chairs (in the open) and illegal stairs were installed in the market. All of these were removed. We also cleared passages and shop owners were warned against violations,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for highway robberies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike kills 1, injures 3 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget for green works likely to be slashed: MCG officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox