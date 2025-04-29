HSVP seeks probe into fire at sealed Kingdom of Dreams site

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has asked Gurugram police to investigate the March 13 fire at the sealed Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) property as a case of criminal conspiracy, officials said on Monday. According to police, the estate officer requested the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station to register an FIR against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. (HT Archive)

HSVP officials said the KoD premises had been sealed in 2022 over unpaid dues of several hundred crores, and both the water and electricity connections had been disconnected at that time. Despite the premises having no power supply, a major fire broke out on March 13, reducing large portions of the cultural hub in Sector 29 to ashes.The KOD premises remains sealed due to non-payment of dues, said officials.

In its complaint to Gurugram police, the estate officer-II of HSVP stated that the fire appeared to be a “deliberate conspiracy”, as a fire from an electrical short circuit was not possible in the absence of an electricity supply. “Therefore the fire has been caused by miscreants or anti-social elements who want to cause damage to the valuable property of HSVP, and the same requires immediate investigation so that the culprits may be brought to book and punished as per law,” the complaint read.

The incident took place on March 13 morning, and a security guard reported the matter to the police and fire department at 7am. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and it took five to six hours for the fire officials to contain it.

According to police, the estate officer requested the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station to register an FIR against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, SHO of Sector-29 police station, confirmed that police had received the complaint from HSVP recently. “The matter will be probed, and a report will be submitted to the higher authorities, who will decide the future course of action,” he said.