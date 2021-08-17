Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

HSVP seeks to recover 1,000 crore from plot owners, warns of strict action

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Officials said they will disconnect water and sewage pipelines if dues are not paid within a week of notice being issued. (HT Archive)

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued recovery notices to over 300 plot allottees, seeking payment of dues, including enhancement charges amounting to 1,000 crore, which have remained pending for several years, officials said.

Officials said that they would recommend the disconnection of water and sewage pipelines from houses of those who fail to clear the dues within a week of receiving the notice.

A senior HSVP official, wishing not to be named, said that notices are being issued to allottees seeking payment of dues. “If the payment is not done in due course of time, then action would be initiated. We could also disconnect the water and power supply lines,” the official said.

In all, HSVP officials said that there are around 3,500 property owners in estate office 2 who owe around 1,500 crore to the authority in various dues. Of this, 1,000 crore is of enhancement charges, while the rest is extension charges and pending plot costs. Officials said that many allottees failed to deposit instalments of plot costs after bidding for the same in online auctions held by the authority.

The HSVP has been facing an acute financial crunch due to several bank loans for paying enhanced charges to landowners for acquisition, among other reasons. The authority has had to make these payments on the direction of courts, which deemed that the price paid by the authority to farmers and landowners for land acquisition was insufficient.

HSVP officials also said that notices are being issued based on dues listed on its public property management system, an internal system. They said that allottees who receive notices despite having made all payments can get the same updated by producing their payment slips at the estate office 2 premises in Sector 34.

