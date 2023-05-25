HSVP to auction 60 acres of land on May 28

Gurugram: Plots in 17 sectors spread across the city will be put on auction by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on May 28 (Sunday), officials said on Thursday.

HSVP officials said the auction of the plots with a total area of 60 acres is expected to generate ₹250 to ₹300 crore revenue.

Last month, the authority also initiated a large-scale demolition drive to retrieve HSVP land from encroachers.

The authority, however, has removed a few sites from the auction after objections were raised that around four sites in sectors 24/25A were located in an area marked as ‘gair mumkin nullah’. As per experts, construction and development is not allowed in areas marked as ‘gair mumkin pahar’ (hills) and ‘gair mumkin nullah’ (drains).

The auction on May 28 will cover 28 sites located in sector 9 (one), Sector 9A (one), Sector 10A (one), sectors 24/25A (six), Sector 28 (one), sectors 31/32A (one), Sector 37C (one), Sector 38 (one), Sector 39 (one), Sector 42 (one), Sector 43 (one), Sector 45 (one), Sector 48 (three), Sector 49 (one), Sector 53 (five), Sector 54 (one) and Sector 56 (one).

A senior HSVP official said the sites are being cleared of encroachments and are being put on the auction list for group housing projects. “We have managed to clear several sites and these plots will be monetised. As far as sites that have been removed from the auction list are concerned, it was found that these plots are located in ‘gair mumkin nullah’. The headquarters in Chandigarh has decided to put these plots on hold till there is more clarity on them,” he said.

In a separate development, the HSVP enforcement team on Thursday continued its anti-encroachment drive in Kanhai village and cleared one acre of land amidst strong resistance from local residents.

Sandeep Lot, HSVP sub-divisional officer, said the authority demolished 10 illegal houses which were constructed on HSVP land. “We have given one day’s time to the owners of 10 shops that are illegally built and will be razing them. Illegal encroachment of HSVP land will not be allowed,” he said.

Last week, HSVP administrator Hitesh Kumar Meena, had said encroachments on HSVP land will be removed and the retrieved land will be put under auction. “We will be fencing the retrieved land and no encroachments will be tolerated,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail