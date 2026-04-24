HSVP to reopen Sector 43 banquet hall after six years, renovation underway

After remaining shut for nearly six years, the HSVP is set to reopen its Sector 43 banquet hall. Officials said renovation work is underway and the facility is likely to be made available for public use within the next few months.

The banquet hall is built on a two-acre plot and includes a basement and dedicated parking. Around 15 to 20 residential societies are located nearby and the facility will be available for weddings and other social events (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The banquet hall has adequate space to host large events and will either be operated by the estate office or leased to a private company, officials said.

Located near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station, the banquet hall was constructed in 2013 at a cost of around ₹6 crore. It was later leased to a Delhi-based company, but a dispute over the lease terms led to the facility lying unused. Although HSVP regained control of the property recently, it remained shut due to administrative reasons, officials added.

Officials said cleaning and painting work has begun and is expected to be completed within the next two to three months. Following this, the engineering cell will hand over the facility to the HSVP estate officer for operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The banquet hall is built on a two-acre plot and includes a basement and dedicated parking. Around 15 to 20 residential societies are located nearby, housing nearly 10,000 families. Once operational, the facility will be available for weddings and other social events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The banquet hall is built on a two-acre plot and includes a basement and dedicated parking. Around 15 to 20 residential societies are located nearby, housing nearly 10,000 families. Once operational, the facility will be available for weddings and other social events. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, HSVP, said, “Efforts are on to identify such defunct properties and revive them so they can generate revenue. Project sites where development work can be initiated are also being taken up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, HSVP, said, “Efforts are on to identify such defunct properties and revive them so they can generate revenue. Project sites where development work can be initiated are also being taken up.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON