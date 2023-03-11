HSVP to seal plot in Sector 23 bought fraudulently by allottee

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which had cancelled the allotment of two plots to a buyer after it was found that payments were not made and entries were managed fraudulently, has now decided to seal one of the plots as residential units have been constructed by the allottee.

HSVP officials said that four storeys have been constructed on the plot in Sector 23 and it is likely to be sealed on Tuesday (March 14).

HSVP officials added that the matter came to the notice of the authority when it carried out an audit of its receipts in October last year. The allotment was cancelled on March 6, and a case was also registered in the Economic and Offences Wing (EOW) in the last week of February, they added.

The authority in its cancellation order issued on March 6 said, “Whereas you were required to deposit the entire amount of auction price but you have made fake entries and deposited only ₹4,379 against the entire cost of the plot. Hence it has been decided to cancel the allotment.”

“The plot will be sealed on Tuesday and its allotment has already been cancelled. A case has also been registered in this matter,” said a senior HSVP official.

As per the details of the matter, HSVP had sold two plots to a woman allottee in 2021-2022 through the e-auction, and in lieu of these the buyer was required to make payment of ₹6.87 crore for a plot in Palam Vihar and another in sector 23. HSVP officials said that on perusal of the bank statement, it was found that the buyer had made five payments of ₹100 each for the plots in Palam Vihar and for the plot in sector 23, the buyer has made seven payments amounting to ₹4379. However, the PPM system of the authority showed that for the one plots in Palam Vihar, the buyer had paid ₹4.52 crore, while for the sector 23A, the system showed payment of ₹2.15 crore.

“The allotment of these plots has been cancelled and these are bsing resumed. A case has also been registered agaainst the allottee in the economic offence wing,” said Vikas Dhanda, estate officer, HSVP earlier.

