Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subhash Chowk.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials.

Last month, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) opened a 270m bi-directional flyover near the underpass for smooth traffic movement at the Huda City Centre junction.

Both these projects are part of the plan to decongest the Huda City Centre, which witnesses heavy vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.

Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months. GMDA officials said the project got delayed due to lockdowns introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the peak of the infection and the construction ban imposed by a Supreme Court committee due to the rise in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The project has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹52.52 crore.

While addressing the gathering, Khattar said the project will significantly reduce congestion and make commuting easier for residents in the city. “We are working towards building better quality infrastructure for Gurugram as it is a bridge between the state and the world. The infrastructure coming in the city is being developed as per the Master Plan of 2031,” he said.

While addressing the gathering at the inauguration function, Khattar said that work at the flyover being constructed

at Lieutenant Atul Kataria Chowk at an estimated cost of ₹47 crore would be completed by June 30.

The work of improving Rao Mahaveer Chowk — being done at an estimated cost of about ₹25.5 crore — would also be completed by the end of July. Similarly, work at Captain Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is going on a war footing at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore.

“All these projects are going to be completed soon and these will significantly improve the commuting experience across the city. The traffic jams and congestion will also reduce,” said the CM.

Khattar also said his government is making efforts to ensure that Gururgam develops as a ‘smart’ city. “We are making adequate arrangements while keeping in view the estimated population of 4.2 million in Gurugram by 2031,” he said.

Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla said the city is now getting projects and development works keeping in mind the requirements of the residents. “The BJP government is delivering on the promises made to the people of the state,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Huda City Centre project and other projects in the pipeline will boost the infrastructure of the city and help city residents to commute with ease.

