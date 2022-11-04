Illegal diagnostic lab raided in Manesar, ‘doctor’ held

The chief minister’s flying squad, along with the Gurugram drug controller and health department, raided a private diagnostic laboratory in Binola industrial area, eight kilometres from Manesar, on Wednesday and arrested its director for allegedly conducting tests without a medical degree, police said.

Police said that the director was a science graduate and does not have a licence to test patients, adding that they received a tip-off, following which the raid was conducted.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police with the chief minister’s flying squad, said the director operated the laboratory on his own and had not hired any staff. He has been identified as Rahul Yadav and hails from Rewari.

DSP Yadav said that the suspect lived in a rented accommodation in the area and was running the diagnostic lab for the last one year. “He was unable to produce any qualification documents or the lab’s licence and instead tried to mislead the raiding team,” he said.

The suspect confessed that he was conducting medical tests during questioning. “He issued reports on a fake letterhead where he projected himself as an MBBS. He told us that he is a science graduate and started the lab after his friend gave him the idea to fleece people. He also revealed that it was an easy task to operate in the area as there was hardly any competition and he was earning well,” the DSP said.

Police said that the suspect used to charge through online gateways and cash and was conducting at least 20 tests on a daily basis.

A case under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against Yadav at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday, police said. Police have also recovered investigation reports, a blood-testing machine and other equipment from the lab.

Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said that they sent a team with the chief minister’s flying squad to conduct the raid. “The suspect was playing with patients’ health and was charging money by providing fake reports. The team has also recovered 45 rapid test kits from the spot,” he said.

