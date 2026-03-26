Illegal dumping inside Aravalli Biodiversity Park raises alarm in Gurugram
Residents say waste diverted after stricter checks on Gurugram-Faridabad Road; broken boundaries allow easy access to vehicles.
The eco-sensitive Aravalli Biodiversity Park has allegedly been turned into an illegal dumping ground, with residents flagging large-scale dumping of garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste inside the protected zone over the past 8–10 months.
Residents alleged that rampant dumping has made the biodiversity park a new epicentre for illegal waste disposal.
A spot check by HT on Monday found tractors and trolleys entering the protected area through unauthorised dirt tracks and unloading debris, in violation of environmental norms. A network of narrow, muddy tracks was found carved through DLF Phase 3’s S block, enabling vehicles to access deep inside the park, including plantation zones.
Following these tracks, HT found large mounds of C&D waste and garbage at multiple locations. Villagers and locals were seen unloading debris. Residents said dumping began after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) tightened enforcement along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road around September last year. While measures such as fencing, surveillance cameras and challans curbed dumping there, locals claimed waste is now being diverted into the biodiversity park.
A DLF Phase 3 resident, requesting anonymity, alleged that influential locals were facilitating dumping despite repeated complaints to ward councillor Sundar Singh. He claimed authorities failed to act.
HT also found broken or removed boundary walls, allowing easy access for vehicles. A nearby MCG-owned plot was also being used for dumping, with damaged boundary sections despite warning boards.
In response, MCG additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav said, “We will send our team to inspect the area. We will also increase patrolling and issue challans to those found dumping waste.”
No CCTV cameras were found in the area, and HT’s spot check confirmed the absence of any surveillance infrastructure. No guards have been deployed either in the protected zone of the Aravallis.
Vishal Darad, a resident of Aravalli Woods, said dumping often takes place at night. “We have seen large dumpers and trucks entering… under cover of darkness… This has been happening for the past few months and has become a rampant practice,” he said.
Environmentalists flagged repeated violations. “This is not the first time… dumping continues unabated. The MCG appears completely indifferent,” said Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmental activist. “With broken boundaries and tractors freely entering, it is a glaring failure of the MCG,” she added.
Activist and Making Model Gurugram founder Gauri Sarin said, “MCG has been claiming that they are setting up C&D waste plants and designated dumping areas. That is the only long-term solution; otherwise, today it is being dumped here, and tomorrow another piece of land will be targeted... MCG needs to actively penalise offenders and monitor these movements. ”
Residents also alleged that illegal borewells have been constructed inside the biodiversity park. “These borewells have been made illegally and no permissions have been granted by the administration for construction of borewells in the protected zone of the Aravalli. It is a serious violation,” added Rana.
In response, ward councillor Sundar Singh said they would look into the matter. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar, a district forest official, said he was unaware of the alleged violations. “We will have the area inspected and thoroughly checked. Since parts of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park fall under both the Forest Department and MCG, we will coordinate with MCG officials to address the issue,” he added.
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