Illegal dumping inside Aravalli Biodiversity Park raises alarm in Gurugram

The eco-sensitive Aravalli Biodiversity Park has allegedly been turned into an illegal dumping ground, with residents flagging large-scale dumping of garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste inside the protected zone over the past 8–10 months. Residents report night-time dumping, broken walls and no CCTV; officials promise action as waste shifts from stricter zones to the park. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents alleged that rampant dumping has made the biodiversity park a new epicentre for illegal waste disposal.

A spot check by HT on Monday found tractors and trolleys entering the protected area through unauthorised dirt tracks and unloading debris, in violation of environmental norms. A network of narrow, muddy tracks was found carved through DLF Phase 3’s S block, enabling vehicles to access deep inside the park, including plantation zones.

Following these tracks, HT found large mounds of C&D waste and garbage at multiple locations. Villagers and locals were seen unloading debris. Residents said dumping began after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) tightened enforcement along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road around September last year. While measures such as fencing, surveillance cameras and challans curbed dumping there, locals claimed waste is now being diverted into the biodiversity park.

A DLF Phase 3 resident, requesting anonymity, alleged that influential locals were facilitating dumping despite repeated complaints to ward councillor Sundar Singh. He claimed authorities failed to act.

HT also found broken or removed boundary walls, allowing easy access for vehicles. A nearby MCG-owned plot was also being used for dumping, with damaged boundary sections despite warning boards.

In response, MCG additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav said, “We will send our team to inspect the area. We will also increase patrolling and issue challans to those found dumping waste.”

No CCTV cameras were found in the area, and HT’s spot check confirmed the absence of any surveillance infrastructure. No guards have been deployed either in the protected zone of the Aravallis.