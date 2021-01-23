Illegal mobile towers to face action, four towers sealed

Illegal mobile towers installed in private residential colonies and group housing projects are likely to be sealed in the coming days as the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning has decided to conduct a crackdown against such towers from next week onwards.

The department said that it has received a number of complaints in this regard, particularly on CM window, and consequently it was decided that junior engineers in their respective areas would issue notices and seal the towers, which are not regularised.

On Friday, a team of the enforcement wing of DTCP sealed four mobile towers installed in the EWS block of a group housing society in sector 79. “A complaint was lodged on the CM window but action was pending since long, so an inspection was conducted on Friday and it was found that these towers were illegal. It was also found that the roof of the EWS block was very dirty, so we ensured that the roof was also cleaned on the spot,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

He further said that mobile operators and the site owners should get mobile towers regularised, otherwise action will be initiated by the department. “The norms are very clear and these should be followed, else action will be taken,” he said.

In a related development, a team of MCG officials led by Bhath, removed encroachments from a large plot in U Block of DLF Phase 3 as commercial activities were being carried out illegally. “Construction material was being sold from the plot and there were other small vends built on the plot without permission. This complaint was also lodged with CM Window,” he said, adding that in coming weeks all such complaints pertaining to encroachments and violations would be dealt with on a priority.