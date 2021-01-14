Illegal shops along highways to be razed
A subcommittee constituted under the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court and headed by senior town planner of Gurugram, issued directions on Wednesday to district town planners and executive engineers of the Public Works Department to survey all major roads and shut all unauthorised dhabas, kiosks, shops and vends from next month.
District town planners (DTPs) of Gurugram, Narnaul and Rewari, and executive engineers of PWD will take part in the drive. The subcommittee comprises senior town planner, district town planners and executive engineer (B&R) of respective areas.
Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that action against illegal constructions along scheduled roads would be intensified and carried out in a more coordinated manner. “All DTPs have been asked to inspect scheduled roads in their jurisdiction and start taking necessary action. No tolerance shall be shown to illegal constructions,” he said.
DTCP officials said removing encroachments from roads is necessary to prevent traffic jams and accidents as a lot of vehicles are parked illegally on roadside at these illegal shops.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, who also has the charge of town planning and enforcement of municipal corporation, Manesar, and GMDA, said that both the agencies will survey and initiate action against violators. “Action that is being taken against illegal colonies would also commence alongside roads,” he said.
As per details shared by the senior town planner in the meeting of the subcommittee, which was held on Wednesday, eight illegal structures were demolished by the DTP, enforcement, in Gurugram over the last two months and five such structures were demolished in Rewari in the same period.
