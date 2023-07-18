Gurugram: A team from the Haryana mines and geology department has unearthed large-scale illegal soil mining and deforestation activities at Raisina in Sohna, which falls on the eco-sensitive Aravallis range, officials said on Monday.

Inspection reveals 1,125 tonnes soil illegally mined in Aravallis, probe underway

Officials said a team of mining officials was sent to Raisina for an inspection on July 12, after receiving information about rampant illegal mining activities in the area.

The team members found huge mounds of soil from the Aravallis were illegally excavated using heavy earth- moving equipment and transported to other places for construction and landscaping work.

As per the estimates of the mining department, at least 1,125 tonnes of soil were excavated from the eco-sensitive zone.

As per officials, besides the illegal soil mining, the team also discovered that several trees were chopped down to facilitate the illegal mining work.

Gurugram mining officer Anil Kumar said the mining activities were suspected to be going on for the last few days. “We have come to know about a suspect from Raisina, who was carrying out illegal soil mining in the area. We have provided his details to the police and asked them to take action against the suspect,” he said.

Kumar said though it was clear that many trees were chopped down, their count could not be established as the area was completely mined.

“Forest department officials will evaluate how many trees were lost during the illegal mining. We have asked them to take immediate cognisance of the matter,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, police said at least three to four earthmovers and several tractors were involved in transporting the illegally mined soil. A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “As per villagers of the nearby areas, the suspects excavated fine quality soil”.

Inspector Samer Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station said, “We are trying to arrest the suspect whose details have been provided by the mining department. We were also investigating to ascertain who else was involved in the illegal mining activities”.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, at Bhondsi police station on Sunday night, police said.