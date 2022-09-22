Illegally built house of gangster demolished in Manesar

Police and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Thursday demolished an illegally-constructed four-storey building in Baar Gujjar village, Manesar. The alleged houseowner is Sube Singh Gujjar, a gangster who is presently lodged in Bhondsi jail, police said. The property valued at ₹4 crore and was demolished as part of a first of its kind drive to raze down illegal properties of gangsters, in accordance with orders from the state government, a police official informed.

The boundary walls and the house were razed down using two earth moving machines in the presence of more than 50 police personnel, including Suresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Manesar at around 5 pm.

Gujjar is a close aide of gangster Kaushal who was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on May 1, 2021. He was wanted in more than 42 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram, Delhi, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari. A ₹7.60 lakh bounty was also declared for information leading to his arrest. Kaushal and Gujjar parted ways following a financial dispute. Gujjar allegedly started targeting Kaushal’s extortion racket and took over his gang after he was arrested.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Gujjar has been involved in criminal activities for the last 20 years. He used to grab land and properties by pressuring and threatening people. He also used to send his aides to threaten property owners and forced them to vacate their properties.” Sangwan added that the gangster’s family was living in the building.

Gujjar was declared a proclaimed offender by a district court in April 2018. His properties comprise two plots, one of 1.3 acres in Bar Gujjar village near Manesar, and another of 0.8 acres in the Manesar industrial area. The district administration tried to auction the properties twice in 2019 and 2021 but no buyers expressed interest

Officials said Gujjar lived in and operated from Nepal for over 18 months after he absconded from Gurugram in 2016. He was mostly involved in extorting money from traders, jewellers, sweet shop and bakery owners, and prominent transporters and industrialists. Sangwan added that the demolition drive was conducted peacefully in the presence of senior police and administration officers.

Faridabad police demolished properties of a gangster last week who illegally encroached on lands, and built houses and slums.

