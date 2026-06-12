IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain in Gurugram; issues ‘orange’ alert

Gurugram: Gurugram is likely to receive rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday, bringing temporary relief to the residents from the ongoing heatwave conditions, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C on Thursday, a drop from 41.4°C a day before. (HT photo)

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The latest IMD weather forecast issued on Thursday anticipated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 km/h in the district. An ‘orange’ alert remains in place till Friday and is expected to be downgraded to a ‘yellow’ warning thereafter.

According to the IMD, the change in weather conditions is driven due to a western disturbance associated with a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and an induced upper-air cyclonic circulation over Jammu extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and another circulation over north Haryana.

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C on Thursday, a drop from 41.4°C a day before. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22°C, dropping from 23°C on Wednesday and 4.7°C below normal, according to the bulletin.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said temperatures are likely to fall by another four to six degrees until Sunday, before rising again next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said temperatures are likely to fall by another four to six degrees until Sunday, before rising again next week. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite an ‘orange’ alert on Thursday, only a trace rainfall of 0.1mm was recorded during the past 24 hours and the cumulative rainfall since June 5 stood at 3.2mm, the IMD said.

IMD officials said the city recorded the maximum easterly winds of up to 28 km/h at NorthCap University’s AWS on Thursday afternoon, which reduced to 15 to 18 km/h at 8pm.

Sunday brought a slight drop in temperature, however, relative humidity levels remained between 40% and 60%. The district’s air quality index (AQI) remained at 208 in the “poor” category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer App.

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Air quality remained under “poor” for the third day in a row on Thursday, with the AQI recorded on Wednesday at 264, it added.