IMT Manesar protest: Police arrest 6 for instigating violence

Gurugram police on Monday arrested six accused for allegedly orchestrating rioting, vandalism and arson at IMT Manesar workers’ protest. WhatsApp chats revealed a larger conspiracy, including plans to use petrol bombs and target company officials, said police.

Contractual workers in Gurugram’s industrial hub of IMT Manesar protested for higher wages. (HT sourced photo)

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HT is in possession of all chats that were circulated on April 9, when the tensions escalated at the protest site.

According to police, the arrests were made by crime branch, Manesar, in connection with a case registered at Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station following the April 9 violence, during which protesters vandalised company premises, torched vehicles, and assaulted employees and police personnel.

The accused have been identified as Akash Kumar (Rohtak), Harish Chand (Uttarakhand), Pintu Kumar Yadav (Bihar), Raju Singh (Uttarakhand), Shyambir (Uttar Pradesh), and Ajit Singh (Haryana). Police said none of them were employees of the companies where the violence took place.

Also Read:‘No permission’: Workers’ stir over wages in Manesar turns violent, at least 22 injured

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{{^usCountry}} Analysis of WhatsApp chats exposed the accused allegedly discussing plans to set company premises on fire using petrol bombs and even plotting to kill a senior company employee during the unrest, said police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Analysis of WhatsApp chats exposed the accused allegedly discussing plans to set company premises on fire using petrol bombs and even plotting to kill a senior company employee during the unrest, said police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goyal said, “The role of external miscreants in instigating violence has come to light...Digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, indicates a premeditated conspiracy to incite arson, vandalism and serious harm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goyal said, “The role of external miscreants in instigating violence has come to light...Digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, indicates a premeditated conspiracy to incite arson, vandalism and serious harm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “We appeal to workers not to fall prey to provocations by outsiders. If any such attempt to disturb law and order is noticed, it must be reported to the police immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We appeal to workers not to fall prey to provocations by outsiders. If any such attempt to disturb law and order is noticed, it must be reported to the police immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Contractual workers in Gurugram’s industrial hub of IMT Manesar protested for higher wages and better working conditions. After tensions escalated on April 9, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assembly of five or more people, was imposed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contractual workers in Gurugram’s industrial hub of IMT Manesar protested for higher wages and better working conditions. After tensions escalated on April 9, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assembly of five or more people, was imposed. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Contractual workers of several companies in IMT Manesar go on strike, demand pay raise

Police said the violence on April 9 involved large-scale stone pelting, arson and vandalism at multiple factory units, resulting in injuries to several people, including police personnel. Based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the accused were identified and apprehended.

Officials said further investigation is underway. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in instigating or participating in such unlawful activities,” police said.

Gurugram police reiterated that maintaining law and order remains a priority and warned of stringent action against those attempting to disrupt peace under the guise of labour unrest.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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