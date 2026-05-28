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    Inquiry launched after man alleges traffic cop assaulted him in Ghata

    The allegation surfaced after a passerby claimed he was stopped and allegedly slapped while filming a truck on fire near a power station on Wednesday.

    Published on: May 28, 2026 11:39 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The district traffic police on Wednesday launched an investigation into a viral social media post that alleged that an enforcement official had assaulted passerby near a power station in Ghata for filming after a truck carrying scrap caught fire around 1.50pm, officials aware of the matter said.

    Inquiry launched after man alleges traffic cop assaulted him in Ghata
    Inquiry launched after man alleges traffic cop assaulted him in Ghata

    In footage attached to the post, which was widely circulated online, an agitated officer can be seen approaching the passerby during the commotion at the site of the incident. However, then it cuts off. In the post, the user then alleged that the traffic police personnel had assaulted him and stopped him from recording the incident any further. “Does any traffic policeman have the right to slap someone on the road? I was standing there and a truck caught fire,” he wrote in the post which was being shared across all popular social media sites.

    “Based on the footage, it is still unclear whether the personnel actually physically assaulted the passerby. But we are in touch with the victim to gather facts,” said Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways), adding that action would be taken only after verification of facts.

    According to police, an ambulance was called to the spot after the truck caught fire for reasons yet to be ascertained. “Even though the matter is under investigation, preliminary findings show that the traffic police personnel were trying to calm the blaze with the help of a few locals,” said Yadav. The fire was contained within 15 minutes, around 2.05pm, he added.

    Investigators said strict action, including suspension, would follow if the officer is found guilty. Police added that no formal complaint has yet been submitted by the victim.

    Last week, Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj directed traffic personnel to remain composed during tense situations and avoid stopping vehicles carrying elderly people, women and children.

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