Interstate gang selling SIM cards on fake documents busted in Gurugram

Two suspects were arrested from Sector 39 for selling SIM cards procured using forged documents to foreign nationals, police officers said on Friday.

Police said that the suspects would sell the SIM cards to foreign nationals coming to Delhi NCR for medical treatment. (Representational image)

Officers said that the two suspects, who belong to an interstate gang, were apprehended during a joint operation of the chief minister’s flying squad and Gurugram police.

Police said that following raids on Thursday evening, 17 active SIM cards were recovered from the suspects which they used to sell for up to ₹1,000 each. Besides, over ₹10.3 lakh in Indian and US currencies were also recovered. Officers said that the suspects would sell these cards to foreign nationals coming to the National Capital Region for medical treatment.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station, said that the suspects procured these SIM cards from several shops in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

“They would procure the cards using forged documents or would use documents submitted by people at mobile phone shops and other places,” inspector Chand added.

Police said that following a tip-off, the CM squad alerted the Gurugram Sadar police station about the suspects after which a team rushed to raid the rented accommodation in Sector 39 where the two suspects were living.

Police said that while one of the suspects, Mohammad Mukeem, 21, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Delhi, was arrested from outside the apartment, his associate Mumtaz Ahmed, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was nabbed after a short chase.

Their interrogation revealed that they were part of an interstate gang that would sell SIM cards to those coming to Delhi and Gururgram for medical treatment.

“Ahmed knew languages spoken by those coming from Middle Eastern countries (for treatment),” Chand said.

He added that though the duo claimed that they were active only over the last eight months, further investigation would reveal the true extent of their activities.