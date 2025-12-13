Iraqi man survives surgery with 15% heart function in Gurugram

A 53-year-old man from Iraq suffering from critical heart failure and multiple-organ dysfunction recently underwent a successful complex cardiac surgical procedure in Gurugram, doctors said on Thursday. Doctors said that within ten days of the procedure, the patient’s heart function increased from 15% to nearly 40%. (HT Photo)

The patient, identified as Hadi Mustafa Hamad, was suffering from unstable blood pressure and declining kidney function for nearly two years and was deemed unfit to undergo a cardiac transplant or an open-heart surgery.

“This is the first time in the country where a patient with only 15% heart function successfully underwent two MitraClips [TEER] therapy, supported by Intra Aortic Balloon Pump. The patient was left with limited choices and any other procedure would risk the chances of multiple organ failure,” said Dr Amit Bhushan, director and unit head of cardiology at Paras Health.

Doctors said that within ten days of the procedure, the patient’s heart function increased from 15% to nearly 40%, cardiac swelling reduced, kidney function returned to normal, and he was able to walk and breathe without support.

According to Dr Bhushan, the MitraClip, which is typically used in cases of above 25% heart function, repaired the leaking valve and restored blood circulation, further stabilising the patient’s heart.

In Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER), a small clip is attached to the leaking mitral valve to stop blood from flowing backward, helping the heart pump more efficiently. The operation, which went on for six hours, was conducted by a team of 14 specialist doctors, including interventional and non-invasive cardiologists, a cardiac anaesthetist, and paramedical units.

“A single intervention alone couldn’t save him. A second MitraClip procedure was carried out by inserting a long, thin tube (catheter) through a vein in the leg, up to the heart,” said Dr Bhushan.

To be sure, a normal human heart functions at about 55-70% ejection fraction.