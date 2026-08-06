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Joint action plan targets recurring Bajghera underpass waterlogging

NHAI will build table-top barriers, while PWD will lay surface drains linked to the city’s Leg-1 master drain to improve stormwater flow.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 13:59:06 IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Civic agencies have finalised a joint action plan to permanently address waterlogging at the Bajghera underpass on the Dwarka Expressway by constructing table-top barriers on approach roads and surface drains along Bajghera Road, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Wednesday.

Joint action plan targets recurring Bajghera underpass waterlogging
Joint action plan targets recurring Bajghera underpass waterlogging

The decision was taken during a coordination meeting attended by officials of GMDA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Public Works Department (PWD) after heavy rain on Tuesday evening led to severe waterlogging and forced the closure of the underpass to traffic.

A GMDA spokesperson said responsibilities were divided among the three agencies to ensure quicker execution of the proposed works before the next spell of heavy rainfall. GMDA CEO PC Meena said NHAI will construct table tops on the approach roads to regulate the flow of stormwater towards the underpass during heavy rain. He added that the authority will also inspect the existing sump wells and pumping infrastructure and undertake repairs or upgrades wherever required to improve drainage efficiency.

GMDA officials said a joint inspection of the underpass was conducted on Wednesday. “A super sucker machine has been deployed to clear silt from the Leg one drain. Around 300 metres stretch will be cleared to ensure that no water spills out from the drain during heavy rainfall,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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