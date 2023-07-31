Joint panel of Hry, Raj officials to resolve polluted water issue: CM

Gurugram: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the problem of contaminated water from industrial units in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan that flow to Dharuhera in Rewari district will be resolved soon.

The chief minister, who chaired a joint meeting of officers from Haryana and Rajasthan in Dharuhera on Sunday morning, said that a joint inspection team comprising officials from both Haryana and Rajasthan will be formed within a day to resolve the matter.

The residents of Dharuhera have been facing problems for the last several years due to the unchecked flow of chemical laden wastewater flowing into the town from the industrial pockets of Bhiwadi, which is located on a higher elevation.

“We are ready to take this matter to the Supreme Court to get a permanent solution to this problem,” said Khattar, who on Sunday visited Bhiwadi and Dharuhera towns to take stock of the problem before attending the Jan Samvad Programme at Dharuhera.

Khattar, in a statement issued by the Haryana government, said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also imposed a fine of ₹45 crore on Rajasthan for releasing polluted water from Bhiwadi, but Rajasthan has approached the court and got stay on the matter. “Now, the Haryana government will go to the Supreme Court to get the stay vacated so that Dharuhera residents do not suffer”, the chief minister said.

Khattar said that it was agreed in the meeting that the issue needs to be resolved on a permanent basis, and for this a joint committee will be formed. “This will be a kind of coordination committee and will work continuously for a permanent solution to the long-standing problem. We plan to install three joint flow meters to check the flow of natural water,” he said, adding that three facilities will be set up to check the quality of moisture content under the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The chief minister said that by August 31, infrastructure will be created in Bhiwadi to channelise the chemical laden wastewater to a common effluent treatment plant. He also said that the problem in Dharuhera was not caused by natural water, but the continuous flow of industrial wastewater laden with chemicals.

Earlier on Saturday, Khattar had said, “I have personally spoken to the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, about the matter and he has assured me that his government will take appropriate steps. But we have asked them to give assurance in writing so that there is no laxity at any level.”

The meeting was attended by Pradeep Kumar, member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Rewari deputy commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza, additional deputy commissioner Swapnil Ravindra Patil, Alwar collector Pukhraj Sain, Bhiwadi Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer Shweta Chauhan and senior officials from both the states.

