Kanika Kapoor kick-starts Friday Jam with a bang!

When the work week is done and the weekend beckons where does Delhi-NCR go to unwind? Friday Jam, of course! Kickstarting the weekend with a lineup of fantastic musical performances by leading singers makes for a perfect Friday evening.Returning with its seventh season, the HT DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — presented by Magicpin, co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy — has a string of performances scheduled for every Friday evening, all through the month, in Gurugram. While the pandemic had put a dampener on things for the last two years, the opening night of Friday Jam revealed that we can still have a smashing musical experience while maintaining safety protocols. DLF CyberHub was filled to capacity on the evening of Friday (July 8) as eager fans waited for singer Kanika Kapoor to take to the stage. Before that, many from the audience also got the opportunity to participate in spot contests and walk away with amazing prizes from the sponsors. The heady mix of games, challenges, and anticipation certainly had the adrenaline flowing, and when Kapoor came on stage, she was greeted with multiple rounds of cheers and applause.

Kapoor, who has managed to seamlessly fuse elegance with a rock star image, left fans mesmerised with her mellifluous, earthy voice on Friday evening. She belted out some of her most popular numbers like Lovely (Happy New Year; 2014), from her hit repertoire of songs that had the audience clamouring for more.

The crowd at CyberHub swayed to hit numbers sung by the artiste.

Her latest offering from the movie Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo, was by far the most popular tune of the evening, and the audience just couldn’t get enough of the singer.It was a night to remember for fans of Kapoor and everyone who loves great music. Lizel Mehta, who was one such fan at the event, shares, “It was a wonderful experience for me. Kanika Kapoor is amazing. I danced and enjoyed a lot. Thanks to the organisers for such a wonderful event, it was really great to be here.”

Another member of the audience, Shweta Waza, was visiting the food court with friends when she was pleasantly surprised with the performance. She tells us, “We didn’t know there was going to be a live performance by Kanika Kapoor here. We had just come to the food court. But, this has been a great experience. It was amazing to see so many people here enjoying themselves after two years of missing out on all this due to Covid-19. Watching Kanika live has certainly raised the value of our Friday night.”

The presenting partner for Friday Jam 2022 is Magicpin, which offers India the option of buying local with its ever-growing platform for local shopping across all categories — from food to fashion and beyond. The event has been co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing, which, with its 400 stores across the country, offers its clients an unsurpassed collection of clothing and accessories. Adding its own special flavour, as copartner to the event, is the irresistible Pulse Candy.

