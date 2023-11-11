Khattar, Gurugram MP inaugurate 109.14cr Vatika Chowk underpass

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed underpass at Vatika Chowk built at a cost of ₹109.14 crore.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar (left) and MP Rao Inderjit Singh open the Vatika Chowk underpass on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The 822-metre underpass was constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on behalf of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) with an objective to provide signal-free movement of vehicles on Golf Course extension road and southern peripheral road, which see traffic from Faridabad road, Golf Course road, Sohna road, NH-48 and Dwarka expressway.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said that the Vatika Chowk underpass, constructed before the stipulated deadline and within the fixed budget, will provide a new impetus to the Gurugram’s development. The government has constructed 16 underpasses in Gurugram due to which people are saving both time and fuel and traffic movement has become smooth unlike in the past, he added.

The CM also said that under the BJP government, the number of foot overbridges have increased from eight to 24, which has significantly reduced traffic congestion in the city, besides reducing pollution.

“Various road projects are being implemented on the ground to ensure smooth movement of people on the roads in the state and for the traffic to move at an uninterrupted pace. There are 58 projects spanning 245 kilometres in Gurugram, for which a budget of ₹1,747 crore has been earmarked. There are many of these projects on which work has either been completed or is still in progress,” said Khattar.

Gurugram MP Singh said that due to the infrastructure created by the central and state governments, the lives of common people have improved in a phenomenal way. He said that a network of flyovers, underpass and highways have been laid in the city and the state, following which commuting has become easier and it is also helping the economy.

Dheeraj Singh, project director, NHAI said that this underpass will greatly reduce congestion in the areas and offer seamless movement to commuters on Sohna road and those using the SPR. “We have put extra efforts to ensure that the underpass is constructed before time as the original deadline was in December this year. The location was tricky due to high traffic but efforts by the contractor and constant monitoring helped in speedier construction,” he said.

Suresh Yadav, a city resident, who regularly uses this road said that opening of underpass will definitely reduce jams and congestion on this stretch. “We will be able to move with ease on this stretch but it is important that entire SPR gets upgraded soon,” he said.

GMDA CEO PC Meena, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and senior officials of the district administration, GMDA and NHAI were present during the inauguration.

