Khattar to inaugurate water supply, waste facility and electric vehicles

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate infrastructure projects worth ₹259 crore in the city on Monday, following which he will take part in the monthly grievance redressal committee meeting and participate in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Jamalpur, officials said.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar would inaugurate a water supply project in sectors 81 to 99. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority undertook the project at a cost of ₹76.21 crore, through which piped water supply will be provided to 16 sectors, 81 to 91, 93, 94 and 99, located along the Dwarka Expressway. The water supply will also start partially in five adjoining residential sectors through a 55.33-kilometre-long water pipeline that was laid, said officials.

With the inauguration of the project, developers can apply for new water connections and can get a regular water supply for the residents instead of depending on water tankers for the purpose.

Khattar will also inaugurate a solid waste management project digitally, which is being made operational in Sonepat.

An electric three-wheeler project will also be launched in the city on Monday in Sector 28. The electric three-wheeler project is being launched to replace the diesel autorickshaws operating in the city to reduce pollution. As per a rough estimate, over 8,000 diesel autos operating in the city need to be replaced.

Khattar will chair the monthly grievance committee meeting later in the day, which will be held in Sector 44.

After the meeting, the chief minister will go to Jamalpur village near Pataudi to participate in the Jan Ashirvad Yatra, which is being organised by the BJP in south Haryana and parts of Rajasthan to felicitate the newly appointed union cabinet minister Bhupinder Yadav.