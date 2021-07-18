Khori resident booked for spreading fake news as drive restarts on Sunday

Faridabad authorities resumed the ongoing demolition drive in Khori village, which was suspended on Saturday, a day after Indian authorities replied to the United Nations Human Rights Council over a statement released by its six special rapporteurs that called for the drive to be halted.

Last month, the Supreme Court directed the Haryana government and the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to remove “all encroachments”, consisting of around 10,000 residential units, in the Aravalli forest area, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge in the rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

On Friday, experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council called on India to halt the eviction of around 100,000 people, including 20,000 children, from Khori village in Faridabad, which began last Wednesday, and said “it is particularly important that residents be kept safe during the pandemic”.

In response, the Permanent Mission of India to the Office of the United Nations issued a statement on Saturday, saying, “It is unfortunate that the special rapporteurs have chosen to issue a press release just two days after sending a joint communication to this Mission and not waiting for a response.”

The police said that the demolition process remained peaceful. Around 2,000 personnel, including 500 women personnel, were deployed in Khori village on Sunday. The drive started around 10am and went on till 5pm, for which 17 earthmoving machines and five Poclain machines were used.

Garima Mittal, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, said the demolition drive was recorded through drone cameras, with the date, time and location stamping on photos and videos done to ensure authenticity.

The deputy commissioner of Faridabad, Yashpal Yadav, said, “We have started full-scale demolition and we are implementing the Supreme Court orders in letter and spirit. All structures will be demolished as per the orders and not just those that have been vacated. The drive is being conducted peacefully and we have not faced any challenge so far, except people not cooperating.”

Meanwhile, social activists and residents alleged that situation has worsened in Khori village and that there has been no let-up in the demolitions even after the United Nations’ experts raised urged an immediate halt.

“On Sunday, demolitions started from the Durga temple side, and the number of police deployed there is much higher than what we had seen until now. They have encircled Khori Gaon from all sides and are restricting movement in and out. Volunteers and residents from Khori who have been distributing food are now stuck in this police blockade. They are not being allowed to leave,” said Neelesh Kumar, a social activist with Basti Suraksha Manch.

Rehabilitation

With the demolition drive entering the fourth day on Sunday, over 470 people have registered for the rehabilitation scheme, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad said on Sunday. The administration has arranged a temporary shelter for displaced residents of Khori village at Radha Swami Satsang Beas, near Surajkund.

However, members of Mazdoor Awaas Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation working for the rehabilitation of residents of Khori village said that residents are not willing to stay at the temporary shelter.

Mohammad Salim Khan, a member of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, whose house was demolished on Friday, said, “Of the thousands of houses demolished so far, not even 5% of the people have been given temporary shelter. People are being forced to go to the shelter home, whereas we want to collect our belongings from the debris. Even the registration for rehabilitation is being conducted without any ground survey.”

The MCF on Sunday asked residents to collect their belongings from the demolished houses in Khori.

Man booked for spreading false news

The police booked a Khori resident on Saturday for spreading fake news about residents committing suicide. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Abrar, was booked under Section 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code by the Surajkund police.

The police said that Abrar concocted a story about a Khori resident killing her two daughters and committing suicide after their house was demolished, and posted it on social media platforms.

OP Singh, the commissioner of police, warned residents against spreading fake news that may disturb the peace. “A probe in the matter is underway and an Investigating Officer (IO) has been appointed. We are investigating and action will be taken against everyone in accordance with the rules,” he said.