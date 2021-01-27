Lack of cremation facilities in newer sectors compounds our grief: Residents

Last month, when Sunil Srivastva, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 91, lost his mother-in-law, he did not realise that apart from emotional distress, his family would also be facing a logistical nightmare in performing the last rites as it would have to be carried out at a cremation ground located 22 kilometres away, at Madanpuri near Rajiv Chowk.

Srivastva, who moved to Gurugram from Varanasi, said that the relatives who had come from his native city and other parts of the country had to be taken to the distant Madanpuri crematorium in two instalments. He says that amid the grief, he would never forget arranging for vehicles, getting stuck in traffic jam at Kherki Daula toll and directing relatives to reach Rajiv Chowk.

The problems faced by Srivastav is not unique as many families, who have recently shifted to developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, have faced the trauma as they are denied access to smaller crematoriums attached to local villages and are forced to travel far to the main city for the final rituals.

For this reason, residents of these areas and residents’ welfare associations representing the condominiums gave met the GMDA officials last Saturday, asking for at least three such facilities in sectors 77 to 95.

“When someone dies in a family, it is not possible for everyone to arrange multiple vehicles to go to Gurugram for the final rites. The local villages like Mevka, Dhorka and others don’t give access to their facilities. We have become permanent residents of this area and need a share in such amenities, as going to Madanpuri or other such places in city is a distressing experience,” said Srivastva.

Deepak Balwada, a resident of a newer sector, who lost a family member last year, said that going to a distant place for the final rites is an emotionally draining experience. “The government should create such a facility for area residents,” he said.

The United Association of New Gurugram, an association of RWAs, said that 20,000 families have shifted to this area and the population is increasing rapidly. In such circumstances, they decided to submit a memorandum to GMDA to get this facility.

Praveen Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA, and of the United Association, said that the GMDA has land in the newer sectors and could help the residents by setting up at least three crematoriums in sectors 77 to 95. “The population is expanding and presently, around 50,000 residents have started living in this area. When someone dies, they mostly are forced to go to Madanpuri for cremation. Death is a universal truth and every family has to face it and the GMDA must look into our genuine demand for crematoriums,” said Malik.

The issue of cremation grounds for migrant residents from outside the state is not only an issue in developing sectors but even in areas along the Golf Course Road, where the lack of such a facility is a major cause for concern.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is now building a large cremation facility in Sector 52, but this is also being opposed by residents of Wazirabad, who allege that this crematorium is too close to the village settlement.

Officials of the GMDA, meanwhile, said that they will look into the demands of the residents and consider it. “I have yet to receive any memorandum regarding this matter, but GMDA will certainly consider this demand for setting up such facilities,” said VS Kundu, chief executive officer, GMDA.

A social activist, Virender Singh, popularly known as Biru Sarpanch, when asked about the matter said that government should set up a large facility that uses gas and electricity. “The crematoriums attached with village settlements are small and can’t cater to large urban population. Sometimes, the villagers object due to traffic jams and pollution. The best way is to create a large modern facility along the Dwarka Expressway,” said Singh.