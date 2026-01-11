Lado Lakshmi scheme gets legal backing after Hry govt amendment

The Haryana government has formally notified an amendment to the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, 2025, giving statutory backing to the welfare scheme for women that was originally launched on September 25 last year, with the development brought into effect from January 1, officials said. The notification expands eligibility up to ₹1.80 lakh income under conditions and sets timelines for verification and grievance redressal. (BJP Haryana/Facebook)

The notification was issued by the social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and antyodaya (SEWA) department and published in the Haryana Government Gazette on Friday, officials said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹2,100 per month as financial assistance through the direct benefit transfer system. In the first month, the entire amount will be credited to the beneficiary’s savings bank account. “From the second month onwards, ₹1,100 will be deposited into the savings account, while ₹1,000 will be placed in a government-operated Recurring Deposit or Fixed Deposit account. The accumulated RD amount, along with interest, will be paid to beneficiaries on maturity, with the tenure not exceeding five years,” Saini said.

Saini said the scheme applies to women aged 23 years and above from families with a verified annual income of up to ₹1 lakh, identified as the poorest of the poor by Gram Sabhas in rural areas or Area Sabhas and Ward Committees in urban areas. He said the eligibility criteria have been expanded to allow women from families with annual incomes of up to ₹1.80 lakh to qualify under specific conditions. “These include children achieving academic excellence in government schools, attaining grade-level learning outcomes, or recovering from severe or moderate malnutrition,” he said.

Officials said applications will be submitted exclusively through the Lado Lakshmi App, developed by HARTRON, making the process fully digital. The app will handle registration, verification, grievance redressal, monitoring and evaluation. Verification of applications will be conducted by the Citizen Resources Information Department within 15 days by cross-checking details with the Parivar Pehchan Patra database and other official records. The notification also details a grievance redressal mechanism under which complaints must be resolved within seven working days, failing which they will be escalated to senior district authorities.

Oversight of the scheme will rest with a governing body chaired by the chief minister, while an executive body led by the chief secretary will monitor day-to-day implementation. They added that the scheme reflects the state’s focus on women-led development by combining monthly income support with long-term savings to provide both immediate assistance and future financial stability.