Laptop, documents stolen from executive’s car; case filed

Unidentified persons broke into the car of a 30-year-old executive on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk and fled with a laptop, documents and credit and debit cards. According to the police, the thieves smashed the rear window of the car parked near a roadside medical shop on Friday evening, and fled with the laptop bag kept on the rear seat. After preliminary investigation, a case of theft was registered at the Sadar police station on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Sector 38 who works in an automobile company, told the police that while he was returning from office, he stopped near Eldeco Mansion on Fazilpur Road and went inside a medial shop to buy medicines. “When I returned, I found the window glass of my rear seat broken. The laptop, which was kept on the rear seat, was also missing. My debit and credit cards, along with my wife’s driving licence, were inside the laptop bag, which was missing,” he said.

Sharma said he informed police control room regarding the theft. He received a call from a taxi driver from South City 2 who informed him that his documents were lying on the road near the main gate. “The driver worked with a local taxi service agency. He found all the documents and cards, but the bag and laptop were missing,” said Sharma.

A case under section 379 (theft) was registered at Sadar police station on Saturday. This is the second such incident this year. Last year, more than 35 similar cases were reported and six gangs members were arrested, said police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that a new gang is presently operating across the city and is targeting parked cars, which are left unattended. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of all suspected locations and have formed teams to keep a watch on various stretches across the city,” he said.

The police said they are conducting an investigation and have not got any leads in the case yet.