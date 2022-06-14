Liquor businessman gets threat call from ‘Canada-based gangster’

Gurugram: Gurugram police booked an unidentified person for making a threat call to a liquor businessman in Pataudi on Sunday. Police said the caller identified himself as Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chanderbhan Sehgal, chairman, Pataudi Municipal Committee, is a trader who runs nearly 20 liquor shops in the Pataudi area. He alleged that he received a ca on WhatsApp from an international number around 4 pm on Sunday.

“The caller identified himself as Goldy Barar and threatened me, saying, ‘tayyari kar le’ (be prepared). He had information about my family and my son who is studying abroad. The call ended within 30 seconds,” Sehgal alleged.

Police have received a complaint and are investigating to identify if the WhatsApp call originated from another country.

This is not Sehgal’s first tryst with gangsters. He allegedly received a threatening voice message on April 13. The caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and threatened to kill him and his family. “He demanded 50% share in his liquor business, and wanted a portion of my profits without investment,” Sehgal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 14, when Sehgal was in his office, two men on a motorcycle fired six gunshots at the building. Gurugram police arrested Akash (20), and Arjun (19) aka Gullu, both natives of Nanuklan village in Pataudi, for the crime. They identified and apprehended based on CCTV footage.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Akash and Arjun revealed that they wanted a share in Sehgal’s business. “They were also involved in two murder and assault cases from February and March, and were on the run,” he said.

Police also said that the two are acquainted with sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang killed two liquor businessmen in Pataudi in February to establish their supremacy in the liquor trade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangwan said Sehgal demanded security for his family members, following which a team has been deployed in the area. Barricades and checkpoints have also been set up in adjoining areas.

“I need police protection as my life is in danger. What if they come and kill me? This is the second threat from the same gangster. Even if he is abroad, his men are roaming freely. Two members of the gang are already behind bars on my complaint, and they might take revenge for it,” Sehgal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON