Locals claim civic neglect as Gurugram’s SPR stretch turns crash-prone

Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), a critical corridor linking the city to Dwarka Expressway, Manesar, Rajasthan, and Tauru, has turned into a daily hazard for commuters. Deep potholes, uneven patches, and unchecked heavy vehicle movement have made the 16km stretch accident-prone, leading to repeated appeals for urgent repair. Deep potholes, poor lighting and unchecked heavy vehicles make SPR unsafe, with residents demanding lasting repairs over patchwork fixes. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Originally envisioned as a vital urban artery to ease traffic and connect new sectors, SPR now presents a picture of neglect with residents complaining of frequent accidents, vehicular breakdowns, and long traffic snarls. The situation worsens after dark, with poor lighting in adjoining sectors.

According to residents, it has been over four months there has been no repair and the condition is deteriorating.

Acknowledging the problem, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said repair work with bituminous material will be taken up shortly. “Work is expected to be initiated from tonight to improve road conditions and traffic movement,” said an official.

For residents, however, temporary fixes are no longer enough.

Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70 and a resident welfare association (RWA) member, said poor maintenance is eroding public trust. “The negligence of SPR has resulted in frequent traffic snarls, vehicular damage, and a growing risk of accidents. Immediate and comprehensive action is required — not just temporary patchwork — to restore SPR’s safety and functionality,” he said.

Street lighting remains another major concern. The main road in Sector 69, which connects sectors 68, 70, and 71 with SPR, has seen poles and fixtures installed months ago but never switched on.

Regional social worker and engineer RK Jaiswal said residents feel unsafe during evening hours. “Despite repeated requests, only assurances have been given. It is unacceptable when so many societies and commercial hubs depend on this route,” he said.

The stakes are particularly high, with nearly 19 residential societies, several malls, and heavy evening crowds along SPR.

Dr Vishesh Rawat, a resident of Tulip Violet, described the road as one of the “most pathetic” roads in Gurugram. “Deep potholes, craters, and uneven stretches cripple the ever-growing traffic. Cuts in the central verge allow bikers to cross dangerously. The Tulip cut is always jammed with long delays because of faulty road design and potholes. GMDA and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) need to act immediately,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan confirmed that the matter had been raised repeatedly. “We have written to GMDA to repair roads in the road safety meeting also,” he said.

Political voices have also joined in. Vardhan Yadav, Congress district president (rural), said the condition of SPR reflects both administrative apathy and misplaced priorities.

“If senior BJP leaders announce a visit, the road will be repaired overnight. We have seen this happen before—machines and manpower appear instantly, and what normally takes months is completed in a day. Why can’t the same urgency be shown for ordinary commuters who use this stretch daily? Thousands of residents, schoolchildren are forced to risk accidents on this road every single day. Governance cannot only move at the speed of politics; it must also respond to the pain of the people,” he said.

Rao Narbir Singh , cabinet minister said that they have already taken up this issue and have asked GMDA to repair it at the earliest. “Due to monsoons the repair work could not be carried out but now we have planned and the stretch will be repaired,” he said.

Residents echoed the sentiment. “Travelling on SPR has become a punishment,” said Manjeev Aggarwal of Tatvam Villas. “It’s shocking that one of the city’s showcase corridors has been allowed to crumble like this. Unless there is decisive action, this road will keep claiming accidents and wasting hours of people’s lives.”