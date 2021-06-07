Majority of restaurants to start operations by weekend

After the state government on Sunday allowed resumption of restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services with 50% capacity, a majority of restaurant associations in Gurugram said on Monday that they will start operations by the upcoming weekend.

Popular hubs of Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Horizon One, and Sohna Road continued to wear a deserted look on Monday even as they were allowed to open between 10am and 8pm. Restaurant owners said that the guidelines change often, and restarting operations require investment and logistical planning, with regard to the number of staffers to be recalled. They said that the industry is facing issues in terms of staffing, as most staff members have returned to their hometowns.

Rohit Mann, director, Raise the Bar brewery at Clarens Hotel in Sector 29, said that they will keep a watch on the situation for a week before reopening their outlets. “The operation timings are odd as people will only visit during lunch hours. People are now working from home and going out for lunch is a task. People get free late evenings, but by then, the establishments will close and running costs also won’t be recovered,” he said.

The footfall will increase in some time as the people won’t step out for dining facilities right now, said restaurateurs in the district.

Varun Duggal, head, Alliances at Massive Restaurants Private Limited, said that they are planning to open this weekend. “We will start the operations, with limited staff, and their prime focus is to get the staff vaccinated first. With a limited eight-hour shift, we can only keep a limited staff in one shift. Will increase the same as the footfall increases.”

The owners said they are working on the reopening strategy and rentals, to ensure that they do not suffer losses. There are hardly 10% stewards, waiters, and chefs available in Gurugram, the rest have left the district before the lockdown was announced this year. There are about 300 pubs, bars and restaurants, and 25 hotels, wherein liquor is available as part of dine-in services. All these establishments are facing challenges in terms of reopening and closing since March 2020, since the Covid-imposed lockdown.

Pushpender Yadav, director, Quaff Microbrewery, said that they need at least 25 days to start operating. “We will have to call back our staff, especially the brewmaster. The cycle of brewing beer takes 25 to 30 days. It’s still easier for restaurants to start operating, but breweries need about a month to clean, set up, and other arrangements. We will resume operating in the first week of July.”

Restaurant owners also said that most of the people will step out after they get both the vaccine doses, and they would also expect the restaurant staff to be vaccinated. According to them, it is not possible for the industry to resume business within a day’s notice. They will have to maintain arrangements for social distancing and new hygiene norms and make preparations accordingly, and this requires time.

Mayank Bhatt, brand head of Social, said, “With businesses suffering and relying only on delivery, we’re finally starting, hoping all the markets open up and the timings are normalised. Only then does it makes business sense to us. We are also hoping the vaccination drive picks up and things open up properly for F&B establishments to thrive.”