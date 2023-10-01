Mamman Khan gets bail in two cases, hearing in two more on October 3

Congress leader and Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the communal violence in Nuh on July 31, was granted bail in two cases out of four on Saturday, said police.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan will remain in jail as he is yet to get bail in two other cases related to the Nuh violence. (PTI)

However, Khan will remain in jail as he is yet to get bail in two other cases related to the Nuh violence. The court has fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing on his bail plea, police said.

Khan was arrested on September 14 for allegedly inciting the violence and for allegedly remaining in touch with suspects involved in sharing “misleading” and “provocative” posts on social media to instigate others to violence, police said. Four cases were registered against him at Nagina police station in the first week of August.

Khan’s counsel, advocate Tahir Hussain Dewla, said they had applied for bail and arguments between both parties lasted for more than 40 minutes and his client was granted bail in two cases. “There are four cases against Khan. In two cases, he has been granted bail and in the remaining two, hearing will take place on October 3. My client will be lodged in jail till he gets bail in all four cases,” he said.

The hearing on Saturday was held in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Duggal.

Khan was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on September 19, said police. He had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case, since he was not present in Nuh on the day the violence.

The violence left six people, including two policemen, dead and at least 88 others injured.

Khan had appealed to the court that the SIT should not arrest him as he has been falsely implicated, but the state government submitted that his name was included in an FIR registered at the Nagina police station on August 1.

The state government claimed that Khan was found to be in constant touch with a suspect named Taufiq, who has already been arrested in connection with the case. The high court had then directed the Congress MLA to appeal before a lower court for bail.

