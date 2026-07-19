Man arrested days after friend dies of gunshot wound in Behrampur

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting his 27-year-old friend to death accidentally in Behrampur village earlier this week, police said.

The victim, a delivery executive, had gone to meet the accused before the two planned to attend a party together. (File Photo)

The accused, a resident of Behrampur, was apprehended by the Sector 31 Crime Branch from Faridabad around 5pm. He allegedly shot his friend using his father’s licensed revolver on the night of July 15, police said. The weapon is yet to be recovered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, who said that the victim worked as a delivery executive and lived with his brother-in-law in Maidawas village, Gurugram.

Based on the complaint, a murder case was registered against the accused at Sector 65 police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR stated that the victim had informed his family around 8pm that he was going to meet the accused at his residence. The two had planned to attend a party and left together in the accused’s car.

According to police, the accused’s father, who was elsewhere at the time, had asked his son to bring the licensed firearm to him. However, while the accused was allegedly showing off the gun to his friend, it went off accidentally and a bullet pierced the victim’s head, investigators said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused was produced before the district court, Gurugram, and remanded to two days of police custody, officials said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had been friends for several years. The exact circumstances behind the shooting are yet to be ascertained, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was produced before the district court, Gurugram, and remanded to two days of police custody, officials said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had been friends for several years. The exact circumstances behind the shooting are yet to be ascertained, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}