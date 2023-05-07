Gurugram: Nuh police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly conspiring the murder of his wife at his residence in Sector 105 in 2021, police said on Sunday.

Man held for conspiring in wife’s murder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect’s father, who was a retired Army personnel, had surrendered himself to police hours after murdering his daughter-in-law and three tenants on August 24, 2021. He later died by suicide in police custody.

The investigation was handed over to Nuh police and an SIT (special investigation team) was formed in December 2021 for further probe in the case, said police.

Varun Singla, Nuh superintendent of police, said they conducted an investigation and based on circumstantial evidence and results of a lie-detector test, they arrested the suspect, identified as Anand Kumar.

“Our teams had questioned the suspect several times and each time he tried to mislead the police. We were not satisfied with his response due to which we had got a lie-detector test done. He was found to be lying and was under police scanner,” Singla said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they found his involvement in the murder of his wife as he was continuously in touch with his father and the last call from his father’s mobile phone was also made to him.

On August 24, 2021, Rao Rai Singh Yadav (59), a retired Army subedar allegedly murdered four people, including his daughter-in-law and three other tenants, with a knife used to prune plants and later walked into the police station with the murder weapon to confess his crime. He had killed his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav, tenant Krishan Tiwari, (45), tenant’s wife Anamika Tiwari, (35), and the couple’s nine-year-old daughter. All of them suffered multiple stab wounds. The couple’s younger daughter, a three-year-old, survived the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to investigators, Singh suspected that his daughter-in-law Sunita was in a relationship with Krishan Tiwari.

Police said Yadav had bolted the doors of the house and murdered the four victims when they were sleeping. He had surrendered at the Rajendra Park police station around 6am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail