Gurugram: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his father after an altercation at their residence in Farrukhnagar’s Balaji Colony on Wednesday evening, Gurugram police said.

Man held for stabbing father to death in Farrukhnagar

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Yogesh, was arrested from Farrukhnagar, while he was trying to escape to some other location.

As per police, the suspect was initially at a private hospital in Sector 87, where his father Pawan Singh (48), was undergoing treatment for the injuries that he had sustained during the attack. However, he switched off his mobile phone and fled, soon after his father succumbed to his injuries at about 4.30am on Thursday.

Police said they received information from the hospital authorities at about 7pm on Wednesday, about a man being admitted due to stab injuries. When a police team reached the hospital, the family members initially tried to cover up the matter by saying that Singh fell from the terrace of their house and his abdomen was impaled with an iron bar.

Investigators said doctors, however, clarified that the wound on the left side of the abdomen was not caused by the piercing of an iron bar but it was likely to be a stabbing wound.

Police said the family members of the deceased were interrogated on Thursday after which it became clear that Yogesh had stabbed his father using a kitchen knife after an altercation on Wednesday evening.

As per police, both Yogesh and his father were in inebriated condition at the time of the incident and the other family members were not present at home.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Pataudi) said, “An altercation took place between them after which Singh slapped his son multiple times in an inebriated state. Yogesh was also drunk and in a fit of rage, he picked up a kitchen knife lying nearby and stabbed his father in the abdomen”.

ACP Kumar said Yogesh later panicked and arranged a friend’s car in which he rushed his father to the hospital. “A detailed investigation is still underway,” he added.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s wife Geeta, an FIR was registered against her son under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

