Man arrested for murdering wife in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 37-year-old man was arrested from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Thursday night for allegedly strangling his wife in a fit of rage over an affair suspicion in Manesar, alerting the cops and faking it as a suicide, police said on Friday. The suspect, hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, lived with her wife, 36, in a rented accommodation in Bas Hariya village in Manesar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, lived with her wife, 36, in a rented accommodation in Bas Hariya village in Manesar, and both worked at different companies in IMT Manesar.

Around midnight on Wednesday, when the suspect returned home from his night shift at the factory, he spotted his wife talking to someone over the phone, and when he tried to check her phone, she resisted, the officer said.

An argument ensued between the couple, which soon turned violent, and the suspect assaulted her brutally. “In a fit of rage, he strangled her with the scarf she was wearing. After she died, he came up with a plan and alerted the police, saying his wife had died by suicide,” the officer said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a post-mortem examination and forensic analysis of the crime scene revealed that the woman was strangulated to death.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at IMT Manesar police station on Thursday, and the accused was held following a tip-off.

The body has been handed over to the family. The woman’s brother told the police that the accused used to suspect his sister of having an affair and didn’t give her money, forcing her to take a job.